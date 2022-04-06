Opinion: Five moments that doomed Juve’s Scudetto hopes this season

Despite the return of a proven winner tactician, Juventus still struggled to get a hold on the title race from the very start of the campaign.

Max Allegri’s return reignited the Bianconeri’s hopes following a disappointing campaign under the tutelage of his predecessor Andrea Pirlo.

However, the club has been trailing from the get-go, and despite a mid-season resurgence, last weekend’s defeat signaled the end of all Scudetto hopes in Turin.

Although the Old Lady endured numerous disappointing results throughout the campaign, let’s try to identify the five crucial results that doomed their title challenge.

1- Juventus 0-1 Empoli (Round 2)

Juventus started their campaign with an away draw at Udinese. While it wasn’t the perfect start, the result was solely blamed on Wojciech Szczesny’s two howlers.

However, no excuses could explain the team’s feeble performance on its first home fixture, which ended in a disastrous defeat at the hands of the newly-promoted Empoli.

This was the first major sign of the difficulties looming on the horizon.

2- Juventus 1-1 Milan (Round 4)

The home fixture against Milan saw Juventus producing their first decent performance of the season. Alvaro Morata gave us the lead and we could have added other goals.

Nevertheless, the team ran out of steam in the final 20 minutes, allowing the Rossoneri a free ticket back to the match, spelling the Bianconeri’s worst start of the season in decades, as they remained without a win after four rounds.

It also proved that the side lacks solidity and is unable to sustain a lead as it used to in the old days.

3- Verona 2-1 Juventus (Round 11)

Three days following the last-gasp defeat at the hands of Sassuolo, the Bianconeri received yet another blow away to Verona, courtesy of Giovanni Simeone’s brace.

Igor Tudor’s men were the superior side and showcased the undeniable weaknesses within Allegri’s squad.

4- Venezia 1-1 Juventus (Round 17)

Sometimes a discouraging draw can be more painful than a defeat.

Following a loss to Atalanta in round 14, Juventus launched a positive streak. However, it was marred by a disappointing draw away to Venezia.

It was a story of two halves, and once again proved that Juventus is unable to kill a match against a relatively weaker opponent, as Mattia Aramu’s second period strike canceled out Morata’s opener.

5- Juventus 0-1 Inter (Round 31)

Juventus arrived to the Derby d’Italia riding a 16-match winning streak that saw them close the gap on the leading trio.

But despite a dominant performance, Dusan Vlahovic and company failed to capitalize on their chances, and a dubious penalty for the Nerazzurri was enough to demoralize Allegri’s men and spell the end of their Scudetto hopes in the admission of the manger himself.