Opinion: From reject to conqueror – Is it time for Juventus to consider Palladino?

Once upon a time in Turin, a young Neapolitan by the name of Raffaele Palladino was aspiring for a great career at Italy’s grandest club. However, the forward’s time at Juventus turned out to be brief and underwhelming.

They said the kid has talent but not the pure class. The kid had the swag, but not the strong character. The kid was simply… a mere kid who couldn’t cut it at Juventus.

At the end of the day, the most memorable sight from the player’s time at the club remains with him being on the receiving end of a rare outburst from Alessandro Del Piero during a contest against Palermo.

Arguably, getting berated by the legendary captain must have served as a learning experience for Palladino. But for his image and reputation, the damage was irreparable.

So when the once-unconvincing kid made his appearance at the Allianz Stadium as a confident, composed and illuminated manager and led his Monza side towards their second victory over Juventus, the scene was almost surreal.

Ironically, the 38-year-old had made his top flight debut as a tactician against the Bianconeri earlier this season, and secured the Biancorossi’s maiden Serie A win in the process.

“Beginner’s luck”, some may have suggested. But fortune had nothing to do with the way Monza scolded Juventus on Sunday.

At one point, the match commentator suggested a future for Palladino as Juventus manager, before rapidly pointing out that the young tactician still has a long way to go before earning the honor.

But why, exactly?

Is it because our current coach is displaying the sort of tactical brilliance that only a veteran manager can produce? Or perhaps because we’re enjoying the type of prosperity which will certainly attract the biggest names in the managerial world?

Realistically speaking, there’s no reason why Palladino shouldn’t be placed on the shortlist of Max Allegri’s potential replacements. He has already impressed in his three casts against the Old Lady, emerging victorious on two occasions.

But more importantly, the young manager has inspired his players to produce a progressive style of football, while squeezing the best out of them – a craft which he had undoubtedly learned from his time working under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini.

Take Nicolò Rovella for example. The Juventus loanee once again showcased his talent against his parent club, further justifying the calls for his return next season.

The young man schooled Leandro Paredes in the battle for the middle of the park, but then again, who’s to say that the Italian won’t suffer the same fate as the Argentine in Turin if we don’t pair him with the right manager who allows him to properly express himself?

Perhaps Juventus will eventually opt for a different option, or even contemplate renewing the collaboration with the current one while praying for the best, but one thing is for sure, Palladino has come a long way off.

From a Bianconeri reject, to the Old Lady’s bane, it remains to be seen if there will be another twist in this unusual tale.