Opinion – Great opportunity for Juventus to take advantage of Newcastle United’s immense wealth

It is now public knowledge that English side Newcastle United are the new richest club in world football and the expectation is that they will spend heavily in the January transfer window.

Yesterday Newcastle lost at home to Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 and it could have been a lot worse and remember, this is nowhere near the same Tottenham team that reached the Champions League final a few years back, it is a pale imitation of that side.

Newcastle are in terrible shape, they have yet to win a single game this season and find themselves in the relegation zone in the Premier League.

If they do not want to become the richest team in the English Championship (England’s Serie B) next season they will have little to no choice but to spend as soon as the winter transfer window opens and they can spend as much as £200m (The Sun) and still comply with Financial fair play rules.

The problem for Newcastle is that very few players will want to go there, even with a king’s ransom in wages, if they are going to be in a relegation dog fight and probably the only market that is open to them is the mercenary market, that is the market where players go where the money is and not necessarily for ambition and that is where Juventus come in.

Juve has a few fringe players that earn big money, for example, Aaron Ramsey and the former Gunner certainly does come across as someone that is more interested in the big bucks than winning silverware but he is not the only one, Adrien Rabiot is another one that looks as if he could be tempted by big money.

Not only could Juve bring in a transfer fee for those two but they could also cut massive wages from their salary bill.

Make no mistake, Newcastle will want quality players and Juve have a few to offload. This is a great opportunity for Juventus and they should take advantage of it in January.