In recent weeks, many pundits hailed Cristiano Giuntoli’s arrival as the best “coup” Juventus pulled off throughout the summer.

The 51-year-old proved to be a brilliant mastermind throughout his earlier spells at Spal and Napoli, lifting the first from obscurity to the top flight, and building a formidable squad at the Southern metropolis which famously went on to lift the Scudetto title.

But since his arrival in Turin, the technical director is yet to showcase his craft. His only signing thus far has been young Uruguayan defender Facundo Gonzalez, who is unlikely to play a prominent role in Max Allegri’s plans next season.

In his defense, Guintoli has been busy trimming a squad filled with deadwood brought in by predecessors.

But while Juventus fans gave the thumbs up for the departures of Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria, the expected sale of Nicolò Rovella to Lazio caught us all by surprise.

The 21-year-old signed for the Bianconeri in January 2021 and is now on the verge of departing after spending two and half years on loan.

The Italian midfielder is thus leaving a club that never gave him a chance, not even following a highly-impressive campaign at Monza.

This out-of-the-blue departure has enraged the Old Lady’s supporters, especially the purists who were aspiring the emergence of a new project built upon the shoulders of a young block.

Moreover, the fact that Rovella is an ITALIAN prospect only adds salt to the wound. Let’s admit it, we Juventus fans have a soft spot for Azzurri stars and we’re still clinging on to the ItalJuve dream.

Nevertheless, Giuntoli still deserves a chance to work his magic in Turin. After all, the man has just landed in the Northern Italian city, immediately inheriting a tons of debacles left behind by those preceded him at Continassa.

Furthermore, selling Rovella isn’t the end of the world as we know it. We Juventus fans have encountered far more challenging issues over the past few years. It’s sufficient to recall the events of the doomed previous campaign.

However, Giuntoli must now showcase why the Juventus hierarchy spent several months (or perhaps even years) chasing his services. He must prove that he’s a man with a plan… a plan for Now, rather than a “long-term project”.

Therefore, the first order of business should be finding a new midfielder who makes up for the vastly disappointing exit of Rovella.

Whether he’s young or old, Italian or foreigner, it doesn’t matter, as long as the newcomer adds some vital contribution to the cause and depicts the shrewdness of the man who brought him in.

So for Giuntoli’s sake, he better pulls off a rabbit or two before the end of the transfer session, because at Juventus, time is never your ally.