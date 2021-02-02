Opinion: Has Pirlo finally found Lo Stile Juve?

Two weeks ago, the morale at the Continassa training center was at its lowest after a humbling 2-0 defeat at the Guiseppe Meazza stadium.

Juventus were dominated by a far more organized Inter side, and that defeat could have been the beginning of the end for the Andrea Pirlo’s project.

Nonetheless, the young manager managed to bounce back with four victories in a row.

The first mental boost came in the shape of an Italian Super cup triumph against Napoli, as the Maestro seized the opportunity to secure his first official title in his managerial career.

That achievement was followed by two deserved (if not spectacular) league wins against Bologna and Sampdoria, with a demolition job of Spal in the Coppa Italia quarter finals in between them.

But the most noticeable aspect from the positive mini run, is the fact that the Old Lady earned all four victories with a clean sheet, in a cumulative score of 10-0.

With Giorgio Chiellini’s return, the defense has been at its best shape, perhaps since the Max Allegri era.

The 36-year-old has been fundamental at the heart of the backline, and he was arguably the man of the match against Sampdoria. Even the defeat against the Nerazzurri could have turned out to be a bigger disaster if it wasn’t for his interceptions.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo may have opened the scoring in the Super Cup clash, but the Portuguese hasn’t been able to find the back of the net in the last three Serie A matches.

This stat shouldn’t be as alarming as some people are making it sound, as it must be said that the former Real Madrid star was crucial in the build-up of both goals against the Blucerchiati on Saturday.

However, it must be noted, that the secret behind the current positive run has been the defensive solidity more than anything else.

So whilst the performances haven’t been as exciting as one would hope, Pirlo has managed – at least in the last couple of weeks – to present a side which resembles the ones which he was a part of during the Conte and Allegri eras.

A side which can be labelled as “Lo Stile Juve”.

Therefore, the Bianconeri supporters will be hoping that Tuesday’s trip to Milano turn out to be more enjoyable than the last one.

And with all the members of the defensive unit available for once, the manager should be heading towards the gruel February schedule with much hope and confidence.