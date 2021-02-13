Opinion: How a sense of security is helping Pirlo to thrive at Juventus

Andrea Pirlo is known to be one of the quietest men in football. Just check out some of the numerous internet memes that make fun of his ice cold reactions.

However, even the coldest of men could end up cracking under pressure, especially in the wilderness of Italian football coaching.

The young tactician’s start of the season has been far from perfect, as his team’s early mediocre results threatens to end a winning dynasty that dates back to nine years.

Luckily for Pirlo, he found a club that protected him against all the negativity which was being directed towards him.

The 41-year-old was personally chosen for the hot seat by Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, and in Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, he found three locker room leaders (and former teammates) who are always watching his back.

These factors have probably been a key factor in allowing the former midfielder to work his way out of the early troubles with a sense of security and serenity.

On the contrast, Antonio Conte arguably lacks this sort of comfort at Milano.

The former Juve captain arrived at Inter as an alien to the black and blue society, as the sole reason behind his appointment was his winning pedigree.

Conte probably has very few true friends at the Nerazzurri club, as most people at Appiano Gentile would gladly make him the sacrificial lamb if the team fails to seal the Scudetto title.

Therefore, the former Chelsea tactician can feel that his back is uncovered, which is rendering him even more nervous, as witnessed last Tuesday in the Coppa Italia encounter, and that tension was mirrored by his team’s performance on the pitch.

So whilst Conte’s unrest could end up hurting his club’s chances in achieving success, Pirlo has been presented with an ideal atmosphere in order to implement his ideas on the team.

Thus, it’s up for the Maestro to work his magic and fulfill Agnelli’s vision.