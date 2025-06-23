When Igor Tudor arrived at Juventus, he inherited a squad that had seemingly lost faith in their former manager. While Thiago Motta is widely regarded as a capable coach, known especially for his impressive work at Bologna, his time at Juventus was marked by questionable decisions and a lack of cohesion with the players.

The Bianconeri acted decisively by parting ways with Motta, and it appears the timing of the decision was appropriate. In the aftermath of his departure, there was a notable silence from the players. Few, if any, made public or private acknowledgements of the manager’s exit, which strongly suggested that Motta no longer held the confidence or support of the dressing room.

Tudor’s Arrival Sparks New Energy

Tudor, a former Juventus player himself, returned to the Allianz Stadium with a clear understanding of the club’s values and culture. His appointment brought a fresh approach, particularly in terms of reconnecting with the players and restoring belief within the squad.

At a time when the team required guidance and renewed motivation, Tudor delivered. His ability to communicate clearly and to lead with conviction allowed him to earn the trust of his players quickly. His man-management skills stood in stark contrast to those of his predecessor, which became a defining feature of his early tenure.

Tudor did not overhaul the system or engage in excessive tactical tinkering. Instead, he focused on building relationships, establishing authority and ensuring that even those not regularly selected for the starting eleven felt valued and included.

(Photo by Daniele Badolato/Getty images)

Players Reconnect with the Club’s Identity

Under Tudor, the squad rediscovered its sense of unity and purpose. His familiarity with Juventus as a club, and his understanding of what it means to play for the Bianconeri, helped him convey the importance of representing the shirt with pride and commitment.

Tudor’s leadership has created a much-needed stability within the team. His emphasis on trust, discipline and mutual respect has resonated with the players, many of whom had felt disconnected under the previous regime. Where Motta struggled to maintain cohesion, Tudor has excelled, and his influence has been vital in steering Juventus back on course.