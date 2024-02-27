While Max Allegri insists on maintaining his tried and trusted 3-5-2 formation, Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz continue to challenge one another for a starting berth alongside Dusan Vlahovic.

However, it is becoming painfully obvious that the Italian is ill-suited for the second-striker role, while pressure is now beginning to weigh on the young Turk’s shoulders.

In recent weeks, the fans have been calling for an attacking trident that adds some glamour and excitement to what has become a bland and stagnant team.

Why the Trident Has Become a Necessity for Juventus

At the time when the Bianconeri were enjoying a positive run, the formation change was deemed to be an enticing yet unnecessary proposal. After all, you don’t change a winning recipe, especially when you go by the name of Massimiliano Allegri.

But amidst the club’s recent struggles, it is becoming increasingly clear just how essential a shake-up would be for the team’s fortunes.

Despite his recent struggles, Chiesa remains one of the finest players in Serie A, and using him in a position that doesn’t exploit his best attributes is tragic for both club and country.

For his part, Yildiz enjoyed a meteoric rise, but has now been struggling to replicate his earlier displays as Juve’s opponents have eventually identified the teenager as the club’s main source of creativity.

Therefore, it is crucial for Chiesa and Yildiz to play side-by-side.

The 26-year-old would be able to play in his natural role on the wing in attacking trident, while the Turkiye star would be relieved to have a partner who shares creative duties with him, something that the current crop of midfielders hasn’t been able to provide.

Vlahovic would arguably be the most delighted party, as he’ll have another two attacking players accompanying him upfront instead of finding himself almost isolated against a sea of defenders.

The Sacrificial Lamb

By introducing an extra attacker/winger to the equation, Allegri would have to drop a player. So who would be the most expendable?

First, let’s decide which formation we should adopt.

While many would fancy a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 system, this would make for a major overhaul. Realistically speaking, IF Allegri ever considers introducing the attacking trident, he’d want to maintain the team’s overall balance by making sure that the defense remains robust.

In other words, the manager would likely keep the three-man defense shielded by Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot.

The most realistic formation would be a 3-4-2-1 lineup, slightly similar to the one adopted by Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini and his pupils Ivan Juric and Raffaele Palladino.

Chiesa and Yildiz would interchange positions while having the freedom to roam on the flanks, drop deep to support the midfield in the buildup, and of course, joining Vlahovic in the box when necessary.

As for the sacrificial lamb, the ultimate candidate should be Filip Kostic who hasn’t been able to impress this season, to put it lightly. Moreover, the Serbian just doesn’t seem able to properly connect with Chiesa, mainly due to his inability to cut inside when required.

This is where Cambiaso excelled, especially at the start of the season. The versatile wingback is the perfect foil to Chiesa, and would fill in effortlessly as a left wingback in the suggested 3-4-2-1 lineup.

Finally, Weston McKennie has already been operating in a hybrid role between a box-to-box midfielder and a wingback, so he would be the natural option to occupy the right flank.

The 3-4-2-1 Lineup

As explained above, the 3-4-2-1 system will allow Allegri to unleash the attacking trident while maintaining a solid core that includes three defenders, Locatelli and Rabiot in the double pivot, in addition to Cambiaso and McKennie on the wings, who can act as extra midfielders when necessary.

Suggested XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Yildiz, Chiesa; Vlahovic

Do you agree with our proposed lineup? Is it something that Allegri would ever adopt? Let us know in the comments.