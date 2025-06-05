Juventus are currently facing a period of considerable uncertainty, with one of the most pressing issues being the future of their current manager. After failing to secure the services of at least three high-profile managerial targets, the club may opt to retain Igor Tudor as head coach for the upcoming campaign.

Tudor has been on the Juventus bench since March and played a key role in guiding the club back into the top four of Serie A. This achievement secures the Bianconeri a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, a competition they will be determined to approach with renewed ambition.

Managerial Stability Essential for Progress

Despite qualification for Europe’s elite tournament, the club must address the managerial situation with urgency. Juventus cannot afford to begin pre-season preparations with ambiguity over the leadership of the squad. Players may be hesitant to fully commit to a coach whose future remains unresolved, and such instability can undermine team cohesion and morale.

The logical first step would be to either confirm Tudor in the role on a permanent basis or to move swiftly to appoint a new head coach. Delayed decision-making risks disrupting the summer transfer strategy and preparation for what will be a demanding season both domestically and in Europe.

Squad Must Reflect Manager’s Philosophy

Should Juventus decide to continue with Tudor, it is imperative that the club supports him by tailoring the squad to his tactical preferences. The current group of players was largely assembled under a different managerial regime, and this mismatch was evident in several performances last season.

A new manager must be equipped with players who align with his footballing philosophy, enabling him to implement a cohesive system. If Tudor remains in charge, adjustments to the squad will be required to provide him with individuals he can trust to deliver his approach effectively.

With Napoli and Inter Milan continuing to strengthen, Juventus must ensure they are equally competitive. Clarity regarding the managerial position and alignment between the coach and squad will be fundamental to challenging for the Serie A title and progressing in Europe. Prompt and decisive action off the pitch will be crucial to success on it.