Opinion: How Locatelli would benefit from playing beside Pjanic?

Although it’s been a notably slow start to the summer transfer market, Juventus are expected to accelerate in their attempts of bringing in their primary targets.

With the last flock of first team players is set to join the pre-season next Monday, this seems to be the ideal timing to land some new signings, and give Massimiliano Allegri a complete squad to work with for the remaining part of the summer.

Whilst the Bianconeri have suddenly emerged as the favorites to introduce Kaio Jorge to the old continent, the young striker arguably remains a second priority behind reinforcing the midfield.

For that matter, the two main suspects are well-known by now. Manuel Locatelli is expected to be the major coup of the summer, while Miralem Pjanic could also return to lend a hand for his ex-manager.

The young Italian is a widely popular choice amongst Juventus supporters. But on the contrary, the veteran’s potential return is being met with skepticism.

It’s hard to argue against the fact that the Barcelona wantaway is not the same player who shone under Allegri’s guidance between 2016 and 2019, however, there could be an important value in bringing in the experienced midfielder.

Whilst some believe that Locatelli has all the makings to become a top Regista and lead the team’s attacks from a deep position, this role might just be a little too big for a young player who’s making his first steps in a new and demanding environment.

Last season, we’ve seen how the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Arthur Melo struggled with the burden of playing in a deep role.

Even though the Italian’s characteristics could be a little different, and may allow him to interpret the role in a better manner than the two mentioned above, this remains a serious risk that could potentially hurt both the club and the player himself.

We’ve seen how Italy manager Roberto Mancini deployed Locatelli on the left of a three-man midfield, allowing the more-experienced Jorginho to be the lynchpin of the team.

Therefore, a similar role could be ideal for the former Milan man, at least during his first season at the club.

On the other hand, Pjanic’s reunion with Allegri and his old teammates could reignite the fire within him and present him the chance of enjoying an Indian summer for the next couple of years, before perhaps handing the reigns for his young successor.