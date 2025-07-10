Kenan Yildiz is currently the most in-form player in the Juventus squad, which is a significant boost for the Bianconeri ahead of the new campaign. The Turkish international has emerged as a revitalised and commanding presence under the management of Igor Tudor, who has granted him a free role in attack.

Since being handed the iconic number 10 shirt at the Allianz Stadium, Yildiz has grown into a talismanic figure for the club. His development has been accelerated by his tactical freedom, and he has flourished with increased responsibility. Juventus are now reaping the rewards of promoting him into a central role in the first team.

A Breakout Star Under Igor Tudor

The attacker’s resurgence under Tudor has been instrumental in Juventus’ recent success. His consistent ability to score goals and provide assists has made him a reliable contributor during decisive moments. In the final stages of last season, Yildiz missed two of the last four league fixtures, yet still managed to contribute three goals or assists in the final two matches he featured in.

Before Juventus suffered defeat to Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, Yildiz had scored and assisted in five consecutive matches, underlining his attacking sharpness and creative influence. This level of performance has positioned him as a cornerstone of the team moving forward.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

High Expectations for the Upcoming Campaign

Yildiz concluded the last Serie A season with seven goals and four assists, an impressive tally for a young forward still establishing himself at the highest level. With his increasing confidence and the tactical backing of Tudor, there is a strong belief that he can at least double that contribution in the forthcoming season.

The Bianconeri will be hoping Yildiz continues to deliver consistently, especially as they return to Champions League football. His progress will be crucial to Juventus’ ambitions both domestically and in Europe, and all signs suggest he is ready to meet the challenge.