Opinion: How should Juventus proceed after the disappointing European elimination

After Juve’s elimination from the Champions League round of 16, it seems that we’re all looking for a headline to describe the current sour period.

Sometimes, when a club endures a difficult season, it ends up being labelled as “the end of an era’’, especially if the said club heavily relies on players who are past their prime.

Although the Old Lady has its fair share of veterans, the majority of the players who were on the pitch for the dramatic second leg against Porto were actually relatively new at the club (joined in the last few years).

Therefore, Juventus are not set to end an era and start a new one, as it could be argued that this season is actually the beginning of the new dawn marked by the appointment of a young manager and the signing of several stars for the future.

Nonetheless, claiming that this season is a transitional one would be an attempt to hide the (so far) disappointing campaign.

Changing managers regularly and bringing in expensive youngsters has become the norm for most top European clubs. Thus, it shouldn’t be used as an excuse to deny Juve’s failures.

Unless Andrea Pirlo manages to mount an epic comeback that seals the 10th Scudetto in a row, the Italian Super Cup and a potential Coppa Italia triumph won’t be enough to dramatically change the outcome of the season.

But if it’s not an end of an era, nor even a transitional campaign, then how should the management proceed now?

Simply put, the Juventus hierarchy must be the first to admit the shortcomings, as Fabio Paratici had left Pirlo with a thin squad that was unable to steer its way throughout the grueling overpacked schedule, as the manager was left with a decimated squad during the most vital period of the season.

But instead for calling for heads, Paratici and company should be given the chance to rectify their mistakes in the upcoming transfer window.

So instead of looking for big and bright headlines, the issue should be simplified.

The management had done a decent job in bringing in some exciting young players in the last few years. However, more players of this caliber would be needed.

Therefore, the squad shouldn’t be torn down to be rebuilt yet again, nor should it be confirmed as it is.

With some tweaks – like adding another striker and an important midfielder, and allowing some of the highest earners to leave if their wages aren’t justified by their performances – the squad could suddenly become top level once again.

So for Agnelli, Nedved and Paratici, this isn’t the time for talking and delivering the big unnecessary mottos, but rather the time to grit their teeth out and deliver on their past promises.