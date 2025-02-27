Juventus has been eliminated from the Coppa Italia, a competition that many of their fans had hoped would bring them silverware this season. Their exit was a significant disappointment, particularly given their history of success in the tournament and their status as one of Italy’s most dominant clubs.

Comparisons are now being drawn between the current manager and his predecessor, as Juventus managed to win the Coppa Italia last season under different leadership. The Bianconeri are traditionally favourites for domestic trophies, even when they are not at their best. While they remain in contention for the Serie A title, lifting the Coppa Italia was seen as a much more achievable goal.

Juventus faced Empoli, a side they had beaten in the league just weeks earlier, and many expected them to advance comfortably. However, when it mattered most, Empoli emerged victorious on penalties after both Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic missed from the spot. It was a frustrating night for Juventus supporters, who saw their team fail to rise to the occasion.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A key reason for their elimination is the inexperience that runs throughout the squad and coaching staff. Thiago Motta, while a promising manager, lacks the experience required to navigate high-stakes cup competitions. His inability to adapt to different situations and conditions was evident as Juventus struggled to impose themselves in crucial moments.

Additionally, the team itself is full of talented but largely unproven players, many of whom have yet to taste major success. This was painfully clear against Empoli, as Juventus failed to demonstrate the composure and mentality needed to secure victory in a knockout match. Winning requires more than just quality—it demands resilience, leadership, and an ability to handle pressure, all of which seemed to be lacking.

With the Coppa Italia now out of reach, Juventus must shift their focus to the Serie A title race. However, if they do not address their inexperience and lack of winning mentality, their hopes of securing silverware this season may quickly fade.