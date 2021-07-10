Opinion – Is it time to admit that we all secretly appreciate Bonucci?

For one reason or another, Leonardo Bonucci was never truly considered to be the toast of town in Turin.

The defender joined Juventus in 2010 as a young prospect, and has been a vital member of the squad ever since – well except for that one awkward season he spent at Milan.

Perhaps the last statement is our first clue on why Leo isn’t a fan favorite amongst the black and white supporters.

The 34-year-old left the club in the summer of 2017 following a tense relationship with some of the club’s figures – including coach Massimiliano Allegri, only to return a year later.

Moreover, some other incidents – including a weird statement following Moise Kean’s racial abuse by a section of the Cagliari fans – portrayed him in an ugly figure.

On another note, Bonucci has perhaps been the victim of an unfair comparison, as his longtime teammate is none other than the colossal Giorgio Chiellini.

When we mention the Juventus captain, we’re talking about one of the greatest defenders in this era. A ferocious center back on the pitch, and an absolute gentleman outside of it, who also happens to have a business degree in administrative business.

As for Leo, his profile isn’t as impressive, and his tendency to commit mistakes on and off the pitch made him the target of abuse at times. But we must remember, that we all have our own personal flaws.

This summer, Bonucci has impressed the world with his performances at Euro 2020 (alongside his Azzurri teammates), and has been praised by many observers for being one half of one of the greatest center back partnerships in this era, as Italy march on to the final in Wembley.

So perhaps we were spoiled by Chiellini’s excellence all those years that we forget to appreciate his partner, for the flawed, yet great defender that he is, whilst the rest of the world envy us for his presence amongst our ranks.