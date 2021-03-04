Opinion: Is McKennie’s importance down to Juve’s shortcomings?

On Wednesday, Juventus announced the official acquisition of midfielder Weston McKennie.

The former Schalke man famously became the first American citizen to sign for the Old Lady when he joined the club last summer on an initial loan deal.

After an impressive run, the Bianconeri hierarchy decided to exercise their right to maintain the player on a permanent basis.

Whilst the news didn’t come as a shock to anyone, most Juve fans felt a sense of relieve.

Although the club’s Tifosi are demanding the signing of new players to bolster their squad next season – with midfielders being on the top of the list – everyone wanted McKennie to stay.

While most fans wouldn’t mind seeing the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey leaving Turin, the Texan on the other hand is well-appreciated within his new home.

When fully fit, the versatile player can run all over the field, chasing the opposition, winning the ball back, and support the attacks with his runs towards the penalty area. A complete box-to-box midfielder to put it shortly.

However, is McKennie as good as advertised? Or is he just a decent player who’s only doing well in comparison with the unimpressive competition?

The American has been described as Juve’s best midfielder at the moment, but this isn’t something to brag about when considering the woes that Rabiot, Ramsey and Bentancur have been suffering this season.

Arthur is definitely the best technical midfielder among the Old Lady’s ranks, but his recurring injury problems has been spoiling his season.

So let’s ask ourselves the following question:

If Juve still had the midfield of the Antonio Conte era – Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, Claudio Marchisio and Arturo Vidal – would McKennie even be within the equation?

The answer is most probably not.

Nevertheless, every era has its own characteristics. The Bianconeri no longer possess one of the best midfield forces in Europe, but betting on a combative young star is never terrible thing to do.

Therefore, Juve’s woes opened a chance for the likes of McKennie.

In conclusion, it is now up for the player to seize the golden opportunity, whilst it is the club’s responsibility to pair him with stronger partners who would allow him to raise his game, and lead the club back to its natural habitat.