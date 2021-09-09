Opinion: Is McKennie’s Juventus career beyond saving?

Arrive. Raise hell. Leave.

Fans of professional wresting from the past decades will be familiar with Stone Cold Steve Austin’s motto, but these three actions perfectly summarize Weston McKennie’s last international break.

The midfielder left Turin to join the USMNT for the delicate World Cup qualifiers. And yet, the Juventus midfielder somehow managed to turn his international break into a legendary spring break, before being unceremoniously kicked out of the squad earlier this week.

It was later revealed that the Juventus man broke Covid-19 related restrictions by going off the team’s bus and taking selfies with the fans without bothering to put a mask. Nonetheless, this was far from being his worst action, as shocking news would later emerge claiming that the former Schalke man had invited a “guest” to his hotel room.

How much these reports are accurate remains to be seen, but one thing is clear, McKennie surely messed up one way or another which resulted in his early return to Continassa.

But what concerns us the most from the story is its effect on his already-shaky career at the club. Last season, the American enjoyed a great start to life in Serie A, and earned the fans’ appreciation for his willingness to battle for every ball.

This basically explains why a section of the supporters are still defending the man that they once considered to be the rightful heir of Edgar Davids – Even if his displays since the turn of the year hardly support the claim.

Long before his latest rampage with the national team, the 23-year-old was also punished by the Bianconeri management last season following a gathering at his house in Turin that went against the Covid-19 regulations, proving that the player doesn’t take the rules of society too seriously.

Unfortunately for McKennie, he finds himself at a club that doesn’t tolerate at all this type of behavior. With his future already being on thin ice – and exit rumors looming around – this could prove to be the feather that broke the camel’s back.

But on the other hand, our man can count himself lucky that the summer transfer market had just ended, and we still have to wait four months for the next session.

Therefore, the young midfielder’s future is still somewhat in his own hands, and how he uses the lost time between the summer and the winter transfer markets could determine his fate.

Does he want to be a serious professional and a successful footballer? Or will allow his career to degenerate into a half-amusing sideshow until the world gets bored from his crazy tales?