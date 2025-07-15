Jadon Sancho appears to be edging ever closer to completing a move to Juventus this summer. The question that now arises is whether this is a transfer that fans should genuinely celebrate.

Manchester United will likely welcome his departure, as his time at Old Trafford has been far from successful. Since joining the club, Sancho has struggled to justify the significant investment made in him. However, he is not alone in this regard, as many players have found it difficult to thrive at United in recent years.

Sancho’s fortunes have generally improved when he has played away from Manchester. He notably played a key role in helping Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League final in 2024, and more recently, he lifted the Europa Conference League with Chelsea this summer.

A Talented Player with a Complicated Reputation

There is no doubt that Sancho is a technically gifted footballer. His creativity and flair have been evident throughout his career, particularly during spells away from Manchester United. Yet, concerns remain regarding his consistency and attitude.

His relationship with Erik ten Hag deteriorated due to perceived issues around work ethic, ultimately leading to his exclusion from the squad. Even during his time at Chelsea, while he contributed to their European success, he was still criticised for inconsistent performances.

Juventus is in the midst of a rebuilding phase under new leadership, and signing Sancho permanently could represent a considerable gamble. The fear is that he may arrive in Turin and become complacent, failing to deliver the level of performance expected of a high-profile acquisition.

Risk and Reward in Equal Measure

A loan deal may have been the more prudent approach, offering the club a chance to assess his commitment and form before making a long-term commitment. Nevertheless, if Juventus can unlock the best version of Sancho, they would have secured a player capable of transforming their attack.

Should he rediscover his top form, Sancho has the potential to be one of the most influential players in the world. In that case, the move could prove to be a masterstroke for the Bianconeri.