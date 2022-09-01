Opinion: Isolated, frustrated, yet decisive – The great paradox of Vlahovic at Juventus

Before the start of the campaign, we all wondered who would inherit Paulo Dybala’s freekick duties at Juventus. We even made an opinion article, suggesting a pecking order.

For anyone who wasted two minutes of his time reading it, we offer our sincere apologies, because Dusan Vlahovic (who only landed 4th on our list) has shattered the whole order by scoring two fabulous set-pieces in back-to-back matches, arguably cementing himself as the designated freekick taker.

But as it’s often the case, the highlight reel rarely tells the whole story. While the Serbian’s stunning goals would make you believe he’s enjoying his finest hour, the reality is vastly different.

Yes, the former Fiorentina man is leading the Serie A scoring charts with four goals to his name, but in his last three outings, he’s been cutting a frustrating figure – and few would blame him for it.

In Max Allegri’s current tactical system, Vlahovic is more often than not isolated and left to fend himself against numerous opponents, while his teammates are either sitting too deep or galloping too wide.

The good news for the 22-year-old is that Fabio Miretti is beginning to receive more playing time, as the latter is one of the few midfielders within the current crop who knows how to integrate between the opposition’s lines and can offer some support for the striker.

Perhaps things will look up for the former Fiorentina man once the likes of Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba return to full fitness and Leandro Paredes begins to dictate the play in the middle of the park.

But for now, Vlahovic is enduring a paradoxical situation; He remains the most decisive player at Juventus and the ultimate star of any highlight reel show, but simultaneously, a miserable centre forward starving for service throughout the largest part of 90 minutes.

Luckily for the player (and for all of us), he possesses a vast array of weapons in his arsenal, which allows him to make the difference even when his teammates offer him little to no support – case in point: his exquisite freekick skills.

Nevertheless, Allegri has one of the most devastating young strikers in the game at his disposal, and failing to maximize on his potential is a great shame.

These memorable moments of genius against Roma and Spezia have painted an image that is significantly brighter than reality. But even the legendary Alessandro Piero and Andrea Pirlo couldn’t produce set-piece magic week in week out.

Therefore, the young Serbian can’t afford to quit his day job as a clinical target-man to focus on his newly-found passion.

In the end, we can hope that the manager realizes the dire and urgent need for a swift solution, because once Dusan’s freekicks dry up, the striker won’t be the solitary frustrated figure at Juventus.