Not so long ago, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia was deemed to be the crown jewel of the Juventus youth system.

The midfielder was a bright talent who spent the bulk of his years at Vinovo, joining the club’s ranks as a mere child. However, time flies incredibly fast in football, and at the age of 23, Hans is not a child anymore.

From the captain of the Primavera squad to a member of the first team, it almost happened in the blink of an eye.

But in truth, Caviglia endured several highs and lows in recent years and had to overcome a load of obstacles that hindered his career progress.

After a rough loan spell at Parma followed by a knee injury that halted his progress for an entire year, the Italian bounced back in style last season. He reminded the world of his vast potential during the first half of the campaign at Sudtirol, earning a mid-season switch to Serie A side Salernitana.

But after conquering those challenges, Caviglia now finds himself facing a new challenge. Despite his impressive pre-season displays, the midfielder is yet to feature for Max Allegri’s side in an official match this term, not even for a single minute, much to the dismay of the club’s supporters who have been eager to see their club’s youth product in action.

Nevertheless, a golden opportunity may have finally presented itself for the Italian. With Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba both awaiting their imminent sentences due to different yet equally damaging demeanors and Weston McKennie often serving as a wingback, it’s now or never for Caviglia to step up to the plate and carve himself a significant role at Juventus.

The 23-year-old can either join Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot in the midfield three or even replace the former Sassuolo man in the Regista role if needed.

Since the start of the season, Caviglia has been sitting quietly in the dugout away from the limelight, never causing a stir or complaining about his non-existent playing time.

In an age where young footballers can be easily influenced by notorious persons and allow themselves to indulge in troublesome acts, Hans represents a different breed, a breath of fresh air, one might say.

Through good and bad times alike, the Bianconeri prodigee has often presented himself as a well-headed professional with a maturity that exceeds his tender age, perhaps an attribute germinated by his passion for philosophy and literature.

However, now is the time for the young man to adopt a more ferocious approach, as we have finally reached the moment of truth. Now it’s the time to reap what he sowed over the past 15 years at the club.

Sooner or later, reinforcements will land in Turin, perhaps as early as January. Therefore, these two months may well decide whether or not the player has a future at the club. After all, if he can’t get his breakthrough in a depleted midfield department lacking in both depth and quality, then he’s unlikely to ever make it at the club.

So while opportunities are scarce to come by at the moment, Allegri will surely thrust Caviglia at some point in the next few weeks, so let us hope that the latter rises to the occasion and shows the world what it means to have Juventus DNA running through your veins.