Opinion: Juventus attracts more negativity with European Super League decision 

Juventus has been named as one of the teams championing a new breakaway competition that will replace the Champions League as soon as next year, as reported by the Mail.

The European Super League is set to see Juve and other top European teams like Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester United and Manchester City abandon the UEFA Champions League for the competition.

Juventus has had a poor season and they have just dropped valuable points against Atalanta in the race for the UCL places.

Exiting the Champions League at the hands of FC Porto and the future of Cristiano Ronaldo are already two of many other things around the Bianconeri and now they have been involved in a controversial new competition.

Having reported financial losses in the first half of the season and facing the prospect of not playing in the Champions League in the next campaign, the Bianconeri are understandably joining this movement early enough to gain from it.

However, Andrea Agnelli should be ashamed of himself after it was revealed that he would be a fourth vice chairman and has betrayed UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who is his ally.

The project is doomed to fail, Juve will bury their heads in shame for allowing greed to overshadow their logical reasoning capacity.

The idea was never going to take off and now the Bianconeri have shown how greedy they can be to maximize funds.