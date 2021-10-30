Opinion: Juventus better look out for Verona’s underrated attacking trio

While Juventus fans can be excused for their lack of enthusiasm ahead of the weekend clash, you can bet that the Old Lady won’t be abandoned by her supporters at her most difficult hour.

Wednesday’s last-minute loss against Sassuolo left an emotional scare at the heart of the team, beside leaving the club 13 points adrift from the top of the Serie A table.

This Saturday, the Bianconeri will travel to meet Hellas Verona at the Stadio Bentegodi, where they will be welcomed by a very familiar face.

Former Juventus defender and assistant manager Igor Tudor has installed a winning mentality at the Gialloblu since taking over from Eusebio Di Francesco after the first three rounds of the season.

The Croatian has adopted a 3-4-2-1 formation similar to the one deployed by Ivan Juric in the last few years.

While the side contains impressive players throughout the field, let’s focus on the three men who lead the line, and who might just be the most underrated attacking trio in Italian football, especially in the way they complement one another.

Let’s take a close look at each of them.

Antonin Barak

The Czech is originally a midfielder, but since the reign of Juric, he became accustomed to playing in a higher role.

The former Udinese man is physically strong and knows how to make timely runs towards the box in order to help in finishing moves either with his feet or his head.

Gianluca Caprari

After floating around for years, the Italian is finally beginning to showcase his vast talent since making the switch to Verona.

The former Sampdoria man is blessed with pure skills, which allows him to dribble past opponents, provide sublime assists for his teammates and score some himself.

Giovanni Simeone

The Argentine is yet another man who travelled between several Serie A sides but only found mild success.

Nonetheless, this could be El Cholito’s time to shine. With a solid team at his back, and a growing linkup with Caprari, he could be set to lift his status to become one of the deadliest strikers in the country.

During the encounter against Lazio last weekend, the former Cagliari man showcased his entire skillset by stunning his opponents with four brilliant goals.

Juve’s already shaky defenses have no room for error against these three men.