Teun Koopmeiners has now spent at least 18 months at Juventus, yet he has still struggled to rediscover the form that once made him one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe. The club signed him as a European champion after he led Atalanta to success in the 2024 Europa League final, a triumph that placed him firmly on the radar of leading sides across the continent.

At the time, several top clubs were keen to secure his signature, but the Dutchman opted to join what is widely regarded as the biggest Italian club of all time. Juventus welcomed him enthusiastically, convinced they had acquired a midfielder capable of becoming a central figure in their long-term plans. Expectations were high that he would bring leadership, intelligence and consistency to the heart of the team.

Changing managers and an uncertain role

Since he arrived in Turin, Koopmeiners has worked under three permanent managers, a lack of stability that has contributed to his difficulties. Despite patience from the club and another full season to prove his worth, he has yet to deliver performances that justify a guaranteed place in the side. Even as Juventus have improved overall under Luciano Spalletti, the midfielder has remained on the fringes.

Spalletti initially deployed him in defence, an experiment that failed to unlock his strengths. Although he has since returned to midfield, his opportunities have become increasingly limited. The competition for places has intensified, and Koopmeiners now finds himself behind several teammates in the pecking order.

Competition and the case for a sale

Players such as Khephren Thuram and Fabio Miretti have established themselves ahead of him, offering greater dynamism and reliability. With Juventus continuing to reshape its squad, this may represent an ideal moment to consider a sale. The club could recoup a reasonable fee while freeing space for players better suited to their evolving style.

The reality is that Koopmeiners has never become an essential figure at Juventus. His influence has been minimal, and his absence from the starting lineup has rarely altered the team’s fortunes. If the Bianconeri decide to offload him now, few supporters would be surprised, and even fewer would notice a significant void.

For a player once expected to anchor the midfield for years, his time in Turin has been a disappointment. Unless a dramatic improvement follows, his Juventus chapter may soon reach a quiet conclusion.