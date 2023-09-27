Juventus are likely to be dipping into the transfer market when the transfer window opens in January, after hearing of the news that Paul Pogba could be set for a lengthy spell away from the game due to off-field problems. Pogba has found life tough with the Italian giants since returning to the club in 2022, after making the move back to Juventus from Manchester United.

Pogba has shown glimpses of his quality with Juventus, but injuries and this latest problem are likely to see him struggle to break back into the team when he’s available for selection. Many supporters are right in questioning that Pogba’s days with the club could be numbered, especially now considering he’s 30 years old.

Many players are likely to be linked with a move to Juventus in the New Year, as they look to fill the void left by the Frenchman. One player that some Italian media outlets have linked Juventus with is Thomas Partey, who is currently playing his football with Arsenal. The midfielder has been with the Gunners since 2020 and has caught the eye with a number of strong performances over the years.

The 30-year-old has found regular game time hard to come by with Mikel Arteta’s side this term though, and with the recent arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United, it seems as though Partey could find starts hard to come by in the 2023/24 season. The Ghanaian midfielder has made four appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this term, and given that he’s not been in the squad for their most recent two matches, it seems as though he’s fallen out of favour for one reason or another.

It’s been claimed that Partey isn’t content with playing at right-back for the London-based side, which is somewhat understandable, as Partey is clearly wanting to play in his main position, which is in the centre of midfield. He could prove to be a strong addition to the Juventus squad, especially when he’s shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Premier League, which is something that not all players can do so quickly.

Arsenal’s loss could be Juventus’ gain though, as you’d imagine that Partey will be wanting to secure regular minutes at the earliest of opportunities, and if that isn’t to come with Arsenal, then a move to Serie A with Juventus could be the ideal move for all parties involved. Arsenal won’t want a player that could potentially disrupt the positive atmosphere amongst the first-team squad as they look to challenge for the Premier League title, and it’ll be interesting to see if Partey looks to push for a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

