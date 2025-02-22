Juventus lost their four-game winning streak after PSV beat them 3-1 in the Champions League playoff. The Bianconeri seemed to have finally hit some top form, with four consecutive wins making the fans dream of a team that can win some trophies this term.

However, the men in black and white have since disappointed, bringing back the bad and worrying feeling to the club.

They are rebuilding, and at the rebuilding stage of any team, mistakes would be made, and the learning curve could be steep.

Juve has some fine players in their squad who seem to underachieve at the moment, and the men in black and white know they should be in a better place if all their stars are performing well.

The team struggled under Max Allegri for the last three seasons, but there is a new manager on the bench, and Thiago Motta’s ideas are exciting.

He worked wonders with them at Bologna, and we expect him to achieve even more now that he is at a top club in Turin.

Juve has the players to play any game plan, and there is no need for their stars to have an inferiority complex of any kind.

This is because they play for the biggest Italian football club, and most earn far more than their peers at other clubs.

Juventus players thanking fans after beating Como (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Because the team’s average age is as low as 25, the Bianconeri do not have a problem with physical strength.

In a recent game against Inter Milan, they covered more ground than their opponent which was possible because they have younger players.

However, where Juve needs to grow is the psychological aspect of their game, as they have simply not been good enough.

Players need their minds as much as their bodies to play and win games, and the current Juve squad struggles with its identity.

At the moment, they simply do not have the mindset of a team that can beat anyone, which is a surprise because they ought to have that.

Juve is the most successful club in Italy, and they are always supposed to play with a swagger that suggests they know no one is bigger than them in the country.

Motta’s team looks ordinary in most of their matches, and many of their victories have lacked the conviction to show that they have what it takes to win some trophies for the club.

These players have to improve their mindsets and awaken to the fact that they are in one of the biggest football clubs in the world.