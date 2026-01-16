SASSUOLO, ITALY - JANUARY 06: Fabio Miretti of Juventus celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo Calcio and Juventus FC at Mapei Stadium Citta del Tricolore on January 06, 2026 in Sassuolo, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus have enjoyed an impressive run of form under Luciano Spalletti, with growing discussion around their potential to challenge for the Serie A title. The club’s recent performances have fuelled optimism among supporters, who believe the team now has the structure and confidence to compete at the highest level of Italian football.

Spalletti influence driving momentum

Since taking charge, Spalletti has brought stability and belief to the Juventus setup. The men in black and white feel they possess the quality and mentality required to deliver strong results consistently, and their recent form reflects that confidence. They continue to approach each match with intensity and focus, determined to build momentum rather than become distracted by external expectations.

Spalletti’s experience has been a crucial factor in this resurgence. Having previously won the Scudetto, he understands what is required to navigate the demands of a long and competitive season. His calm authority and tactical clarity have helped Juventus become one of the most in-form sides in Europe, prompting some players to openly discuss the possibility of a title challenge.

There is a sense that Juventus may finally have found a coach capable of leading them into a new era of success. For a club accustomed to winning, that belief is powerful, but it also carries potential risks if expectations are allowed to grow too quickly.

Luciano Spalletti on the sidelines (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Managing expectations remains key

Despite the excitement, there are several other strong teams capable of winning the league this season. Juventus do not necessarily need to burden itself with the pressure of chasing the title at this stage. While the squad is undeniably strong, setting overly ambitious targets could prove counterproductive.

Focusing on securing a top-four finish may provide a more balanced approach. By prioritising consistency and qualification objectives, Juventus can play with greater freedom and less psychological strain. That mindset could allow performances to remain steady, even during inevitable setbacks.

If the club begin to frame every result around a title pursuit, defeats could have a damaging impact on confidence. By contrast, a measured outlook would enable Spalletti and his players to continue developing without unnecessary pressure.

Juventus are clearly moving in the right direction, and their current form justifies optimism. However, managing expectations carefully could be just as important as tactical preparation if they are to finish the season strongly and lay the foundations for long-term success.