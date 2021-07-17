Opinion: Juve’s cautious transfer policy – Choice or necessity?

On the heels of an underwhelming campaign, Juventus were expected to pull off some fireworks in the summer transfer market in attempt to rebuild their squad.

Few days after the conclusion of the season, coach Andrea Pirlo was already sacked – as his 4th place finish and two trophies were deemed not enough – and sporting director, Fabio Paratici soon followed him to the exit door.

Much to the delight of the supporters, Max Allegri made his triumphant return to Continassa after spending the last two years on the shelf. Maurizio Arrivabene has been appointed in the previously-vacant CEO role, with Federico Cherubini promoted to replace the departing Paratici.

And yet, it seems like the strong winds of change have taken a halt – at least for the moment – as the Bianconeri are yet to conduct a single transfer concerning their first team.

In fact, during his unveiling, Cherubini admitted that the club isn’t planning on making too many transfers, only those that they deem fitting.

Although we still expect Manuel Locatelli to be the first signing of the new era, the negotiations with Sassuolo have been dragging for months, and testing the Emilians’ patience could be a dangerous game – especially with foreign clubs being interested in the midfielder.

During Paratici’s time, you’d imaging that the current Spurs director would have already sealed the deal – even if he ends up overpaying a little bit more than needed.

So what’s behind Cherubini’s cautious approach? Is he a prudent person by nature (perhaps a throwback to Giuseppe Marotta’s time)? Or does he have strict orders from above forcing him to be careful with the budget during this financially delicate period?

Perhaps the clue can be found in the appointment of Arrivabene, who’s far from being a football specialist, but is renown for his expertise in finance.

Therefore, spending astronomical amounts of cash on signings like Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt could be a thing of the past now, especially with the Portuguese’s presence still weighing on the wage-bill, and the club suffering from the consequences of the pandemic that affected the entire world in the last 18 months.

So whilst some supporters could jump the gun and call Cherubini inadequate for the job, the promoted director could be a mere victim for the circumstances.

Nonetheless, this doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s set to fail, as with few decent signings, Cherubini can present Allegri with a squad that is capable of brining the Scudetto trophy back to Turin.