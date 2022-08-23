Opinion: Juve’s youngsters are the clear antidote for Allegri’s barren midfield

A new campaign, the same old dilemma.

For what feels like the umpteenth season in a row, Juventus simply lack any sort of creativity in the middle of the park.

To the management’s credit, they did sign Paul Pogba to improve this dire situation, while they’re refusing to give up on Leandro Paredes. But with the former out with an injury and the latter’s arrival still blocked by complex negotiations with PSG, the Bianconeri are left with a bunch of runners who struggle to hold up the ball or forge a series of productive passes.

When it comes to Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie and Denis Zakaria, none of them is utterly terrible at football as some of the fans on Twitter may suggest. It’s just a case of too many at the same time. Juventus – or simply any other club for that matter – don’t need to have them all starting at once, especially against opponents who give away very little space which prevents them from doing what they’re best at (you know, the running).

Some would even argue that Manuel Locatelli should be added to this category. But for the Italian’s credit, his quality on the ball is decent enough for a box-to-box midfielder, but is arguably insufficient for his current role as a deep-lying playmaker.

On Monday, the large part of the away fixture against Sampdoria highlighted the midfield’s technical limitations, with Dusan Vlahovic left exiled and starving for service. Yet, the final stretch of the match revealed the antidote for this ever-growing disease.

Following the introduction of Fabio Miretti, Juventus finally began to display glimpses of creativity, with the teenager’s SMART runs and fabulous passing creating all sort of danger for the home side. It was actually his movement and clever pass that orchestrated Rabiot’s harshly disallowed goal.

With Nicolò Rovella added to the mix in the final 10 minutes, the midfield came to life thanks to the Regista’s lively cameo and brave performance, even though it proved to be too little too late to change what seemed to be an inevitable stalemate. To be fair, we hardly deserved any better following such hollow performance.

But at the end of the day, these two wasted points should at the very least serve as an obvious lesson for Max Allegri and his staff:

Juventus must simply trust their youngsters.

We football fans have an unhealthy obsession with young players, especially when they’re youth products of the club. We often believe that the club can resolve any issue within the first team by promoting a starlet from the Primavera.

While this notion can be wrong more often than not, at the moment, the Old Lady simply has no other option but thrusting her young soldiers into the action.

Once upon a time, Juventus had the luxury to decide whether to trust youngsters or simply disregard them. After all, who needs juveniles in the presence of some of the most established names in the business.

However, those days are long gone, and with the current bunch of players, the Bianconeri’s remaining glimmer of hope for salvaging the campaign might well rest on the young shoulders of Miretti, Rovella and company.