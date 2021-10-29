Opinion: maybe Juventus’ problem was never managers but the players

Juventus has continued to struggle for consistent form despite the return of Massimiliano Allegri.

One thing that characterised his first spell at the club was their ability to dominate oppositions.

That changed under the leadership of Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo.

The return of Allegri is expected to make the team a force to reckon with in Italy again, but these early days have been tough.

Juve’s recent loss against Sassuolo will make some fans question if Allegri is the man for the job.

However, what if we give some responsibilities to the players as well?

Most of them have been at the club since Allegri’s first stint. Could their poor effort and attitude be responsible for Juve’s struggle?

If three managers can come to Juventus and flop, then maybe the squad needs to be changed.

There are several top players in the current Bianconeri squad, but their poor run of form shows some might not be good enough to play for the club.

Understandably, managers always pay the price when things don’t go right, but the current Juventus squad probably needs to be overhauled before we can return to the glory days.