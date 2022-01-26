Opinion: Nandez is a decent option, but he wouldn’t break Locatelli’s chains

With a handful of days remaining in the January transfer market, all clubs are picking up their pace in order to make the right adjustments in their squads prior to the decisive stage of the campaign.

As for Juventus, the Italian club surprisingly ended up being the star of the show thanks to the imminent arrival of Dusan Vlahovic.

And yet, the Old Lady could still sign another player before the end of the month.

With the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Arthur and Rodrigo Bentancur potentially leaving towards the Premier League, Federico Cherubini and company are looking for alternatives.

According to reports, Nahitan Nandez could be the most likely arrival. The Uruguayan is a versatile player who could either play as a midfielder or on the wing.

Therefore, we imagine that Max Allegri is envisioning the Cagliari man in a hybrid role within his 4-4-2 formation, reminiscently to the likes of Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot.

However, this basically means that Manuel Locatelli will continue to serve as a deep-lying playmaker in front of the defense.

In a previous article, we spoke about how Juventus are beginning to find the genesis for their midfield, as Arthur’s occasional introductions allowed Locatelli to thrive in a more advanced role.

One of our readers summed the situation perfectly in his comment, describing the former Sassuolo man as Juve’s best number six (Regista) and at the same time the best number eight (box-to-box midfielder) at the club.

Our number 27 possesses the ability to shield the backline and pick up his teammates with long balls, but perhaps he has become the victim of his own virtues.

While Locatelli isn’t disgracing himself with his deep position, his performances throughout his career prove that he shines the most when granted the freedom to roam forward and support his teammates upfront with his dangerous runs and occasionally trying his luck on goal.

We’ve seen this version of Loca during the unforgettable second half at Roma and also in the Coppa Italia against Sampdoria. On both occasions, Arthur was present to dictate the play from deep.

Perhaps Allegri isn’t too convinced with the Brazilian, which is why he’s yet to be given a consistent run, but by doing so, Locatelli is paying the price – as we saw during the cagey San Siro affair last weekend.

So if the former Barcelona man doesn’t fit into Allegri’s mold, then a replacement should arrive for everyone’s sake.

But if the alternative turns out to be Nandez, then Locatelli will continue to serve in a deeper role.

While the Cagliari man might be a decent midfielder and one who can lift the quality of the department, he won’t be the one to release Locatelli from his tactical chains.