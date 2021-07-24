Opinion: New player, old mistake – Would Juventus regret selling Demiral?

When it comes to Fabio Paratici’s reign at the helm of Juve’s transfer department, a long list of questionable deals can be highlighted.

The former sporting director offered contracts with hefty wages for players who failed to be an added value to the club, whilst promising youngsters were inexplicably shown the door.

The horrendous sale of Moise Kean in 2019 is well-documented at this point, but a year later, Cristian Romero was also allowed to leave without being able to play a single campaign in Turin.

However, the Argentine proved his worth during his loan spell at Atalanta – winning the best Serie A defender award last season – and La Dea are set to maintain his services on permanent basis for just 16 million euros – and perhaps selling him for a significant profit.

The former Genoa man left the Old Lady because he wasn’t granted any space in the presence of club senators- Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci – as well as the new golden boy, Matthijs de Ligt.

Coincidentally, if Atalanta were to sell Romero this summer, they will once again turn to Juventus for a replacement, and snatch yet another young defender vying for more playing time.

So would the Bianconeri regret selling Merih Demiral?

First of all, the difference between the Turkish international and Romero is that the first was a part of Juve’s squad in the last two seasons, whilst the second was never handed the opportunity.

The former Sassuolo man is undoubtedly a ferocious defender who can become one of the best in the world if he puts his head in it. But it remains a big “IF”, as we’ve seen numerous other players in the past failing to deliver on their initial promise.

Therefore, Juventus won’t be selling an almost-unknown product, but rather someone that they already know with all his strong and weak points.

On another note, the club’s asking price for Demiral could be between 35 and 40 million, which is considered to be a fair number, especially compared to Romero’s inequitable figures.

Thus, selling the 23-year-old would be a decision that can always go back to haunt the Old Lady. However, every player has a price, and if Demiral spends another season on the bench, Juventus would struggle to receive half of the asking price next summer.

Although it would be a tough call, a sale would be justified for the right price.