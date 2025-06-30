To help Igor Tudor succeed as their manager, Juventus must make changes to the squad and ensure he works with a team of players that he wants. The manager has done well so far, and his team will be prepared for the new season as soon as their Club World Cup campaign ends. However, some players probably should leave to strengthen the squad and allow Tudor to build a side suited to his tactics.

Mattia Perin has done well as a deputy goalkeeper, but Juventus needs to let him go because he deserves more game time than the club can currently offer. Moving on would be beneficial both for Perin’s career and for Juventus to refresh their goalkeeping options.

Daniele Rugani has just returned from his loan spell at Ajax. While the defender would likely want a second chance, he has long been surplus to requirements at Juventus and should consider leaving. His chances of regular football at the club appear limited.

Filip Kostic also spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce. The Turkish club’s decision not to keep him proves that he has not been convincing enough, making it likely that Juventus will look to move him on in the near future.

Nicolas Gonzalez has been something of a surprise, as he has not been criticised as much as other Juventus attackers. Nonetheless, he has been a flop overall. While he might improve next term, there is no guarantee, so the club should remain cautious about his long-term future.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Timothy Weah wants to stay at the big club and even turned down a move to Nottingham Forest. However, he needs to attract interest from major teams by performing well consistently if he is to earn a move or secure a more prominent role at Juventus.

Arkadiusz Milik may be difficult to sell this summer, but Juventus need to offload the Polish striker to free up resources and streamline the squad. Finding a buyer for Milik should be a priority despite the challenges.

In conclusion, Juventus must carefully consider these players’ futures to allow Igor Tudor to build a squad that fits his style and ambitions. Making these changes will be vital for Juventus to compete effectively in the coming season.