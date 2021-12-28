Opinion: Picking the Top five Juventus performances in 2021

For Juventus fans, 2021 has largely been a year to forget.

Between January and December, the Bianconeri saw their nine-year winning dynasty ending at the hands of their most hated rivals, another disappointing Champions League elimination, a managerial change for the third summer in a row, the departure of the club’s biggest star (regardless of how each of us felt about him), a failed attempt to create a European Super League which ended up sparking a huge rift with UEFA, more financial difficulties and of course the launch of an investigation that could result in severe punishments upon the club.

Well, at least there wasn’t any time left for boredom.

However, let’s recall some of our rare joyous moments throughout the twelve months. We’re talking about the times when our favorite stars managed to put smiles upon our faces thanks to their fine displays on the pitch.

So here are the best Juventus displays in 2021, according to our humble opinion.

5- Juventus 2-0 Napoli (Italian Super Cup)

Well, a trophy is a trophy – even if we’re talking about an Italian Super Cup.

Andrea Pirlo earned the first title of his young managerial career thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener and a last-second killer blow from Alvaro Morata.

The Old Lady had the better of Napoli throughout the evening, and it was after all, a deserved victory.

4- Juventus 3-2 Inter (Serie A Matchday 37)

On a chaotic night at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus emerged victorious over their arch-rivals.

Now surely Inter were already the crowned champions of Italy, but they wanted nothing more than putting the final nail in the coffin of the Old Lady’s Top four hopes.

But Juan Cuadrado had other plans, and his heroics allowed the Bianconeri to see another day, before earning a fourth place finish on the final round of the season against Bologna.

3- Juventus 1-0 Chelsea (Champions League Group Stage)

And thanks to the previous entry, Juventus maintained their spot amongst the European elites, but few thought they would stand a chance against the defending champions.

Now surely the 4-0 humiliation at the Stamford Bridge would later taint the memory, but beating Chelsea in Turin remains the most memorable performance during Max Allegri’s second tenure so far.

The Italians took a shocking lead just seconds following the restart, and managed to hold their ground against Romelu Lukaku and company for the rest of the match in a great display of courage and Grinta.

2- Atalanta 1-2 Juventus (Coppa Italia Final)

Since the emergence of Atalanta as a great power on Italian soil, the Bianconeri have struggled to put down Gian Piero Gasperini’s army.

But Pirlo’s men had fire in their eyes during the final stretch of the season, and managed to outplay La Dea and earning their second trophy in the season thanks to goals from Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski, proving that even in their darkest campaigns, Juventus won’t come out empty-handed.

1- Milan 1-3 Juventus (Serie A Matchday 16)

Unfortunately for us, we had to track all the way back to January in order to find our best performance of the year.

Paulo Dybala linked up brilliantly with Chiesa who cemented his stardom with two spectacular goals against the league leaders.

The Rossoneri were undefeated in Serie A prior to that clash, and this result was considered by any as the true starting point for Pirlo’s Juventus.

Nevertheless, later results would quickly refute this notion, but the Old Lady’s impressive display at the San Siro on that cold January night remains a fond memory for all Bianconeri fans.