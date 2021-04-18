Opinion: Pirlo can be positive all he wants, he is clearly failing to lead this Juventus team

One admirable thing about Andrea Pirlo is that he keeps the positive energy flowing even when Juventus losses a game.

He finds a way to talk about the positive side of the game and that is something really sweet.

But being positive after a negative outcome for his team seems like a desperate attempt to mask the grave situation that we’re in as a club right now.

It is hard to understand why Juventus will lose a closely contested game against Atalanta.

I admit that it was a tough game and could have gone either way, but we are accustomed to seeing it go our way and what has changed is that Pirlo is our latest manager.

I like him, but he is clearly not the man for this job. Nice speeches and a positive outlook can give you some hope, but it doesn’t cure incompetence.

We took a major gamble to make him our manager and it has backfired now.

The honourable thing to do would be to cut our losses and appoint a better manager as his replacement.

If Juve remains committed to Pirlo and endures another torrid season in 2021/2022, it would make the decision-makers at the club look clueless.