Opinion – Pirlo was a failure but the bigger failure was Agnelli

Andrea Pirlo’s miserable stint as Juventus manager has finally ended after the Bianconeri did the right thing to relieve him of his duties.

The former midfielder always looked to be taking a step too far by becoming the manager of Juve.

The Bianconeri had won 9 consecutive league titles before he joined them and he had no trophies to show for the appointment.

It was the type of gamble that even a team like Lazio and Atalanta would not take, but Andrea Agnelli thought it made sense.

The result has been disastrous as the club almost finished outside the top four and needed help from Hellas Verona to avoid such an embarrassing ending.

Pirlo won two trophies out of a possible three domestic competitions, yet he has been seen as a failure.

Well, the bigger failure is Agnelli who should have been experienced enough to know that Juve is too big for a rookie manager.

Pirlo can take his record to another team and get the job, but Agnelli can never defend his decision to make the former midfielder his club’s manager this season.

Fabio Paratici also had a hand in it and it is probably one of the reasons why he has been let go this summer.

But Agnelli has to accept more of the responsibility for signing off on Pirlo’s appointment in the first place.