Opinion: Power Ranking Juve’s seven potential opponents in Europa League QF

After breathing past Freiburg 3-0 on aggregate, Juventus have comfortably booked their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Bianconeri are yet to be genuinely tested since being demoted to Europe’s second-tier competition, but this is likely to change in the upcoming round, as the pool includes a host of dangerous opponents.

This will be an open draw, meaning that the Bianconeri could be pitted against any of the seven other clubs.

So let’s try to figure out who would be the Old Lady’s most challenging opponents by power ranking all seven options.

7- Union Saint-Gilloise

In the group stage, the Belgians finished first in their group. Yesterday, they eliminated Union Berlin who are enjoying a splendid domestic campaign. Therefore, we’re talking about a legit Dark Horse.

Nonetheless, someone has to land at the bottom of the rankings, and this side’s lack of experience could come costly at this stage.

6- Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen are having a complicated season in the Bundesliga, but are still hoping to salvage their campaign by going far in Europe.

Nonetheless, they arguably remain one of the more favorable options for Juventus.

5- Feyenoord

The Rotterdam-based giants are enjoying a phenomenal campaign. They are currently leading the Eredivisie standings ahead of Ajax, and they have just dismantled Shakhtar with seven goals yesterday.

The trip to the Netherlands wouldn’t be a fun one.

4- Roma

This season, Juventus only gained a single point in their two outings against Roma. Yet, it felt that the Bianconeri could have grabbed more.

The Serie A standings suggest that Juventus (disregarding the point deduction) should have the upper hand over the inconsistent Giallorossi.

3- Sporting

Two years ago, Juventus were eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Porto. This season, it was Benfica who delivered the final blow. So surely Sporting would aspire to complete a Portuguese hattrick.

The Lisbon-based club possesses a flurry of talented players among their ranks and have just eliminated Arsenal, who were one of the main favorites in the competition

2- Sevilla

This season, Sevilla are enduring a torrid domestic campaign. But does it truly matter?

At this point, the Andalusians somewhat enjoy an aura of invincibility when it comes to the Europa League.

Moreover, the squad is blessed with a plethora of stars who might be underperforming in La Liga, but will certainly reserve their best for the club’s favorite competition.

1- Manchester United

Obviously, the Premier League giants are on a whole different level when it comes to the star power and experience they possess.

The Red Devils have been showing great signs of improvement since the arrival of Erik ten Hag, and are cementing themselves as cup specialists.

Let’s hope to avoid a trip to Old Trafford at this stage of the competition.