Opinion: Ranking Juve’s Brazilian players in the last 10 years

Even though numerous Serie A clubs are historically associated with Brazilians, Juventus didn’t always have Selecao stars amongst their ranks.

But this doesn’t exactly mean that the Old Lady never possessed notable Brazilian players in their squad. In fact, José Altafini is considered to be an absolute legend for the Bianconeri.

Kaio Jorge has completed his move to Turin this week, and the 19-year-old should become the 36th Brazilian player to wear the famous black and white jersey, according to ilBianconero.

In the last ten years, seven players from Brazil featured for Juventus, but unfortunately, not all of them found success at the Allianz Stadium.

So let’s rank their stints at Juventus, starting from the worst, all the way to the best.

7- Hernanes

During his Lazio stint, Hernanes was one of the most exciting playmakers in Serie A, but after moving to Inter in 2014, it was obvious that his star was beginning to fade.

Therefore, Juve’s decision to pay their 13 million euros for their fierce rivals remains baffling until this very day.

6- Neto

The goalkeeper caught the eye whilst playing for Fiorentina, but he was brought to Turin to act as Gianluigi Buffon’s understudy.

Although he didn’t embarrass himself in his rare appearances, he couldn’t quite prove himself to be an adequate long-term replacement for the Italian legend.

5- Arthur

The midfielder arrived last summer on a glamorous exchange deal with Barcelona, but he’s yet to display his best football in Italy.

This is set to be vital season for the former Gremio man, and we can only hope that manages to overcome his recurring physical problems.

4- Douglas Costa

Despite showing flashes of brilliance at times, the winger failed to cement himself as a pillar throughout the three seasons he spent in Turin.

However, he still left the fans with a host of highlight reel goals and dribbles.

3- Danilo

After a forgettable first campaign, the versatile defender proved his worth during his second season with the Old Lady.

Defensively sound and always willing to fight for the team, he remains an important member in the squad.

2- Dani Alves

Even though he left the club on a sour note after a lone season, but 2016/17 arguably witnessed the most exciting version of the team in recent memory, and the Barcelona legend’s contributions played a key part in it.

1- Alex Sandro

Longevity wins the day. Whilst some fans have been displeased with the left-back’s performances in the last couple of seasons, he remains the club’s best choice for the position.

The former Porto man had a major role in the last five Scudetto titles won by the Old Lady, and with 232 appearances, he featured for Juventus more than any other Brazilian player in the club’s history.