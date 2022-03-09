Opinion: Ranking Juve’s five players with expiring contract based on importance

As we all heard by now, the next few weeks will be decisive in terms of determining which of the five players with expiring contracts will remain at Juventus next season, and which ones will become free agents by the end of the campaign.

Apparently, the management is adamant on renewing the contracts of all of them. Nevertheless, the club’s proposals could be a bit less enticing than what the players were hoping for, with the majority of the stars having to accept pay cuts to maintain their spots in Turin.

So let’s see how the club’s priority should look like when it comes to renewing the contracts and which players are the most important for the team’s future.

5- Federico Bernardeschi

With Federico Chiesa out for the rest reason (and Weston McKennie to a lesser degree), Bernardeschi can play an important role between now and the end of the campaign.

But let’s face it, the winger is unlikely to become a regular feature at Juventus in the future.

After five years of service, it’s obvious that the former Fiorentina man is only fit to feature as a squad player.

The Old Lady surely needs starters of a higher caliber on the flanks.

4- Mattia De Sciglio

Just like Bernardeschi, Mattia De Sciglio is a player that drifts in and out of the starting formation, mostly depending on the availability of others.

This term, the fullback enjoyed some decent performers, with his winner against Roma becoming his greatest moment in the black and white jersey.

While he remains a decent option at the back due to his versatility, it’s not as if Juventus can’t do without him.

3- Mattia Perin

Although we were expecting Mattia Perin to leave by the end of the season (perhaps for his own good), the shot-stopper has gradually embraced the Juventus culture, turning himself into an important locker room figure. Think of him as a more talented version of Carlo Pinsoglio.

Moreover, the custodian has delivered the goods on the pitch every time he was called upon.

At this point, the Bianconeri will struggle to find a better option for the backup goalkeeper role.

2- Juan Cuadrado

Despite reaching the age of 33, Juan Cuadrado remains an absolutely vital player for Max Allegri’s formation. He can serve in a variety of positions all while leaving it all on the pitch.

In the absence of Dybala and Chiesa, the Colombian has been the club’s primary creative force.

At this point, we simply can’t afford to lose such a pillar player.

1 – Paulo Dybala

The Dybala contract saga has been well-illustrated by now.

We all know what each party is seeking in the negotiation, and regardless of who’s right and who’s wrong, the Argentine remains by far the most creative player in the squad.

In January, Dusan Vlahovic was signed because Juventus had a gap to fill in the squad. But allowing Dybala to leave would in turn create another hole, one that will be hard to fill with an alternative of the same caliber.

Perhaps a contract renewal heavily based on bonuses would be a fair solution for both parties when taking into account the player’s injury record in the last couple of years.