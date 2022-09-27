Opinion: Ranking Juve’s new signings based on early signs

Between the action on the pitch, the miserable results and the turmoil in the backroom, Juventus fans couldn’t catch a break during the early part of the campaign.

Even though the international break is hardly a reason to celebrate for a football fan, at least it offers us a chance to look back on a transfer market campaign that has been somewhat upstaged by the club’s ongoing crisis.

As premature as it might be at this early stage, let’s rank the club’s new signings based on the early signs displayed on the pitch.

Note: Paul Pogba is left out of the list since he hasn’t taken the field yet in an official match since rejoining the club.

6- Federico Gatti

Sadly for the young defender, his last outing against Monza went terribly off the rails. Although the defeat surely isn’t entirely his fault, his inability to keep his opponents in check was one of the main causes of an embarrassing defeat.

His earlier performance against Spezia was significantly more encouraging, but it has now been overshadowed by his struggles in Brianza.

5- Filip Kostic

The Serbian winger has provided a couple of assists thus far this season, including a lovely cross for Weston McKennie in Paris.

Nonetheless, his performances have been largely toothless, perfectly depicting the displays of the team in general.

4- Angel Di Maria

The veteran star has so far made three appearances for Juventus separated by spells on the treatment table. Let’s dismiss his forgettable 45 minutes against Fiorentina, because apparently his return from injury was rushed by the club.

This leaves us with two contrasting displays. A formidable debut against Sassuolo marked by a goal and an assist, and a shocker in Monza which saw him leave his teammates in a numerical disadvantage due to a silly reaction.

3- Leandro Paredes

The former PSG midfielder remains off the mark during his first few appearances in black and white. The fact that he still landed on the podium is telling enough on the club’s shortcomings.

The 28-year-old can obviously become the Regista which the Old Lady has been long searching for, and has already displayed some flashes of brilliance, but still has much to improve.

2- Gleison Bremer

The Brazilian is yet to display the type of performances that earned him the title of the best Serie A defender last term. Nonetheless, the former Torino man has been solid if not spectacular at the back.

The 25-year-old has been ever-present in Max Allegri’s lineups, cementing himself as a part of the team’s backbone.

1- Arkadiusz Milik

While the fans and observers alike perceived the Pole as a mere backup for Dusan Vlahovic, he has swiftly become a fan favorite in Turin after outshining his young Serbian teammate.

The former Napoli man has been showcasing an astonishing insect for goal, but unfortunately, his last-gasp winner against Salernitana was disallowed following a scandalous VAR intervention.