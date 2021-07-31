Opinion: Ranking Ronaldo’s first three seasons at Juventus

Earlier this week, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Max Allegri and his Juventus teammates in the pre-season retreat, as he prepares to begin his fourth campaign in black and white.

Whilst some transfer speculations still link the Portuguese with an exit this summer, most observers expect him to fulfill his last contractual year with the Old Lady.

The former Real Madrid man managed to set some remarkable numbers during his stint in Turin thus far, although a section of the fans berated him for some of the club’s failures in the past seasons.

So let’s take a look at Ronaldo’s first three seasons with Juventus, and rank it based on his performances from the worst to the best.

3- 2020/21

Perhaps most of us would agree that the 36-year-old’s last campaign had been his worst in the Bianconeri jersey, and yet, he still ended the season as the Serie A top scorer with 29 goals.

CR7 enjoyed some strong displays during the season, including braces against Inter in the Coppa Italia and Barcelona at Camp Nou, but some lackluster performances in other vital moments of the campaign (especially the double encounter against Porto) left a negative mark on his relationship with the club.

2- 2019/20

When it came to league goals, Ronaldo’s second season was his most prolific, and despite a tough period earlier in the campaign that saw him being surprisingly substituted by then-manager Maurizio Sarri, the legendary hitman bounced back to put up a solid campaign.

Nonetheless, that season somewhat lacked a marquee moment for the Portuguese, and in the end, his teammate Paulo Dybala pipped him for the best Serie A player award.

1- 2018/19

Although he didn’t score an enormous number of goals during his debut season, Ronaldo was the ultimate star of the show.

His understanding with Mario Mandzukic and the rest of his teammates grew rapidly, and he provided 10 assists throughout the season, proving to be a team player under the guidance of Allegri.

Moreover, his hattrick in the comeback victory against Atletico Madrid remains his most memorable performance with the Old Lady.