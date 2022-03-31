Opinion: Ranking the last five Juventus players who wore the Number 6 jersey

Once upon a time in Turin, legendary captain Gaetano Scirea proudly sponsored the black and white stripes with the number six on his back.

However, his successors couldn’t always find similar success at Juventus. Including the likes of Fabian O’Neil, Robert Kovac and even a young Thierry Henry.

So what about the last five men who adopted Scirea’s squad number?

It’s now time to rank the last five Juventus players who wore the number 6 based on the success they found during their stints.

5- Fabio Grosso (2009-2012)

The 2006 World Cup winner is one of the most famous late bloomers in Calcio. Perhaps the Italian version of Jamie Vardy. But when the left-back made the move to Turin at the age of 32, his best years were already behind him… and it was clear of fans and observers alike.

Also, the fact that the Bianconeri were enduring some of their toughest campaigns in recent memory didn’t help. When the resurrection movement under Antonio Conte started, Grosso was already an afterthought at the club.

4- Sami Khedira (2015-2021)

From one World Cup winner to another. Unlike Grosso who made the switch in his thirties, the German arrived to the club at the age of 28.

But after enduring grueling battles throughout his career, the former Real Madrid man only had few years left in the tank.

So while he did well in his earlier years in Turin, he turned into a financial burden during his last few campaigns, at a time when recurring injuring and health problems took its toll on an illustrious playing career.

3- Danilo (2021-present)

After spending two campaigns wearing the number 13, the Brazilian rightfully earned a more prestigious jersey.

Perhaps it’s still too early to rank his stint, but the early signs suggest great things to come. The former Porto defender is versatile, reliable, solid and has fully embraced the Juventus mentality.

2- Cristiano Zanetti (2006-2009)

Perhaps he’s not a World Cup winner nor a household name in Italian football, but this man is one of the most criminally-underrated players in Calcio.

At a time when several top class players deserted Juventus, the Italian left Inter as an outcast to help the Bianconeri secure a swift return to Serie A.

He would then showcase his prowess in the first tier by orchestrating the play in the middle of the park, and providing a host of sublime assists, which ultimately helped Alessandro Del Piero in winning the Capocannoniere award.

No wonder things turned sour following his departure in 2009, with the midfield turning into a real fiasco.

1- Paul Pogba (2012-2015)

Our third World Cup winner on the list. The Frenchman ended his memorable stint at Juventus in 2016, awkwardly wearing the number 10 jersey.

However, he’ll always be associated with his more natural number, and his still adopts the number while playing for Manchester United and French national team.

When the club immediately handed him the infamous jersey following his arrival in 2012, several eyebrows were raised. However, his immediate impact stunned fans and observers alike, as he quickly cemented himself as one of the most talented midfielders of his generation, all while delivering one breathtaking goal after the other.