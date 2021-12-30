Opinion: Ranking the last five Juventus players who wore the number 7

Aside from Cristiano Ronaldo’s second half appearance against Udinese on the opening day of the campaign, the number seven has been absent from Juve’s roster this season following the Portuguese’s departure.

Although this number is far from being the most prestigious in the club’s history, it was still worn in the past by players like Gianluca Pessotto, Angelo Di Livio and even Antonio Conte for a brief while.

But what about the last five who sported the number 7 on the back of their jerseys, and how do they rank based on the success they found during their time at the club?

5- Simone Zaza (2015-2016)

The striker’s stint at the club turned out to be brief and slightly unmemorable.

And yet, this hasn’t stopped him from scoring one of the club’s most memorable Juventus goals in the last decade.

Of course we’re talking about his late winner against Napoli which allowed Juventus to take the Serie A lead and run away with it before securing a historic come-from-behind Scudetto triumph.

4- Hasan Salihamidzic (2007-2011)

Brazzo arrived to Turin in a relatively late stage of his career, but his hard-working displays and never-die attitude embodied the club’s spirit.

The Bosnian’s impact diminished by the end of his run, but his experience was vital for the club during the first two years that followed the Old Lady’s return to Serie A.

3- Simone Pepe (2011-2016)

Another soldier who turned out to be a great servant to the club’s cause.

But unlike Salihamidzic, the Italian was present at the right time to enjoy some silverware – including four league titles.

The winger’s finest moment was arguably the formidable goal he scored against Lazio in an acrobatic fashion.

2- Juan Cuadrado (2016-2018)

The Colombian has been constantly changing squad numbers since his arrival in 2015. His initial number was 16, but then he took up the more fashionable seven.

Unfortunately for La Vespa, he had to give it up following the arrival of the trademark CR7, so he switched for 16, and now he adopts the number 11.

His finest season at the club was arguably the last one, but he still had some memorable performances with the number 7, including the famous run towards the Champions League final in 2016/17.

1 – Cristiano Ronaldo (2018-2021)

Well, some Juventus fans still love him while others prefer to blame him for some of the club’s recent problems.

But feelings aside, the Portuguese is the clear number one on the list. After all, we’re talking about the only player in the club’s history to score more than 100 goals in just three seasons.

Surely we would have hoped that his time in Turin would have prompted more success for the club as a whole, but his exploits during those three years shouldn’t be underestimated.