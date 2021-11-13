Opinion: Ranking the last five Juventus strikers who wore the number 9

In a previous article, we ranked the last five Juventus stars who put the legendary number 10 on their backs. And now it’s time to talk about another number.

The number 9 jersey is perhaps a little less prestigious than the number 10, but every great Fantasista needs a deadly target man by his side.

This shirt was worn by legends such as John Charles, Paolo Rossi and Gianluca Vialli.

But let’s take a look at the last five men to wear this number while serving the Old Lady and rank their stints from the least memorable to the most successful.

5- Valeri Bojinov (2006-2007)

Following an impressive stint at Lecce, the Bulgarian joined Juventus on loan from Fiorentina for the infamous Serie B campaign.

At the age of 20, the striker was given an opportunity to shine against weaker opposition while playing beside the likes of Alessandro Del Piero and Pavel Nedved.

Nevertheless, Bojinov only managed to score five league goals and two in the Coppa Italia before embarking on a journeyman career.

4- Vincenzo Iaquinta (2007-2012)

Rating Vincenzo Iaquinta’s time at Juventus remains a tough task. The Italian started on a high note, and even earned a starting spot at the expense of Del Piero out of all people during Claudio Ranieri’s earlier months at the helm.

However, the World Cup winner ended up overstaying his welcome in Turin, turning into a benchwarmer for the majority of his stint.

3- Mirko Vucinic (2012-2014)

After wearing the number 14 jersey during his first season at the club, the former Montenegro international was handed the number 9 jersey for the next two campaigns – although he was arguably more of a second striker rather than a center forward.

However, his last season at the club was rather forgettable following the arrival of Carlos Tevez and Fernando Llorente.

The 2012/13 season was a decent one for the former Roma man, scoring 10 league goals, but his time with the club lacked a personal marquee moment.

2- Alvaro Morata (2014-16 and 2020-present)

Some may roll their eyes at the Spaniard’s high spot on the list considering his latest underwhelming displays, but we’re still talking about a striker who put his stamp on several unforgettable moments in the last decade.

From his goals against Real Madrid in the Champions League Semi Finals, and the one against Barcelona in the grand finale, to his extra time winner against Milan in the Coppa Italia final, the former Chelsea man proved to be the man of the big occasion – even if his performances can be frustrating at times.

Gonzalo Higuain (2016-2018)

When Gonzalo Higuain returned to Juventus for one final season in 2019, he seemed to lacking form and sharpness. However, he was awkwardly wearing the number 21 jersey, which means it won’t affect his status on the list.

On the contrary, the Argentine was one deadly hitman between 2016 and 2018, even if some would argue that he underachieved during his time at the club (mostly due to his hefty transfer fee).

Nonetheless, EL Pipita played a key role in the Old Lady’s success during those two campaigns, often settling the big encounters himself against the likes of Milan, Roma and even his former employers, Napoli.

However, his most significant moment at the club will forever remain his last-minute winner against Inter which pretty much changed the course of the Scudetto battle in favor of Juventus.