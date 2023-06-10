Opinion: Ranking the Top five Juventus players in 2022/23 season

For the third season in a row, Juventus remain on a downward spiral. Two years ago, the Bianconeri saw their nine-year Scudetto winning-dynasty reach an abrupt end. Last season, we finished the campaign without a trophy for the first time in a decade.

This time around, the club didn’t just fail to add any silverware to the trophy cabinet but also missed out on Champions League football next season after enduring a chaotic campaign marred by legal troubles that eventually culminated in a 10-point deduction.

But despite it all, several players deserve major props for leaving it all on the pitch and trying their best to keep the club afloat.

So it’s time to rank the best five performers at Juventus in what was a lackluster 2022/23 campaign on and off the pitch.

5. Nicolò Fagioli

While a host of youngsters came through the ranks to become a part of the senior squad, only one managed to earn a regular playing spot.

After being overlooked by Max Allegri in the early stages of the season, Nicolò Fagioli made the most out of an opportunity in Lecce, scoring a brilliant curler.

Naturally, the 22-year-old had his highs and lows, but it remains a superb campaign for the young midfielder who can certainly become a true pillar at the Allianz Stadium for the next decade or so.

4. Angel Di Maria

Speaking of ups and downs, Angel Di Maria’s solitary campaign in Turin was a genuine rollercoaster. The Argentine displayed his elusive class from the get-go with a thrilling debut against Sassuolo before leaving the pitch injured. This outing summarized his first half of the campaign, one that was hindered by physical problems.

Following his triumphant return from Doha, the 34-year-old cemented himself as the main talisman for the club with a string of scintillating displays between Serie A and the Europa League from January until March.

However, the veteran ran out of steam in the final stages while the team’s displays concurrently regressed, which is why he lands just outside of the Top Three.

3. Danilo

Danilo once again proved to be Mr. Reliable at the back. The Brazilian hardly had a break while shifting between the right, left and center, closing any gap caused by an absent or simply out-of-form teammate.

Moreover, the 32-year-old established himself as the De Facto leader of the squad at a time when Leonardo Bonucci’s role has been gradually diminishing.

2. Wojciech Szczesny

It is hardly a good sign when a goalkeeper is placed this high on the Top list, but such was Wojciech Szczesny’s impact this season that his runner-up spot is fully deserved.

It’s hard to recall a match when the Polish custodian wasn’t called into action on several occasions and making some jaw-dropping saves.

Also, a shout-out to Mattia Perin who performed admirably whenever granted an opportunity.

1. Adrien Rabiot

Unfortunately for Juventus, our top pick is heading straight towards the exit door. After three underwhelming campaigns in Turin, Adrien Rabiot finally found the right recipe for success and is starting to fulfill his initial promise.

The Frenchman was an omnipresent figure in the middle of the park, and an instrumental member in Allegri’s tactical jigsaw. He often managed to impose his authority in midfield while helping his team with defensive duties and even displaying a prolific touch in front of goal.

With 11 goals across all competitions, the 28-year-old was one of the best-scoring central midfielders in Europe this season, bowing out in style.