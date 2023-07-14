Opinion: Ruthless Giuntoli is the perfect cure for lenient Juventus

When the curtain falls on the 2023 transfer market session, it will go down in history as the summer when the Saudi Arabians upstaged the European market.

So between the emerging Arabs and the all-too-familiar rich kid on the block (otherwise known as the English Premier League), Serie A fans have become accustomed to low expectations, as the vast majority of top stars are either heading towards the Arabian Gulf or crossing the English channel.

But in a sea of hopelessness, Juventus still managed to make one substantial signing, albeit it didn’t come in the shape of your typical star player.

At a time when top-notch footballers have become a rare commodity in the Italian peninsula, the Bianconeri have turned their attention to an architect who masters the craft of building solid squads in the lack of major transfer funds.

However, new Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli isn’t only an expert at unearthing jewels, but has a wide range of weapons in his arsenal, including the ability to offload players at the ideal timing.

This aptitude should come extremely handy for Juventus who currently boast an overpacked squad filled with deadwood.

But if a smooth sale is no longer an option and diplomatic means fail to pay dividends, this is when Giuntoli shows his ruthless side.

In recent days, the club executive paid club captain Leonardo Bonucci a visit to bluntly inform him that he’s no longer a part of the technical project. This decision reportedly stunned the aging defender.

In truth, the 36-year-old surely must have known that the Bianconeri no longer wish to rely on his services.

However, Bonucci was probably shocked by the manner of his excommunication. This is something that he hadn’t seen coming based on the too-lenient policy adopted by the club’s previous managements.

In recent years, Juventus often found themselves dealing with high-earning benchwarmers who simply refused to walk away, the likes of Amauri, Aaron Ramsey, and Sami Khedira (in his final years) just to name a few.

Therefore, Bonucci was probably planning to collect his paycheck for one last year while hoping to climb his way back in the pecking order. He mistakenly thought that time was on his side.

But what the skipper didn’t foresee was how far the new management was willing to go in its bid to force his exit.

In a blink of an eye, Bonucci was transformed from club captain to an exile who’ll be forced to train alone once he makes his expected arrival to Continassa on Monday.

Dethroned, disgraced and banished, Bonucci certainly deserved better than such an unceremonious exit.

However, Juventus didn’t anxiously await the arrival of the new director for several months so he can organize farewell parties and laps of honor.

Giuntoli means business, and the Juventus captain is being paraded as an example for the rest of the roster, and whoever fails to make himself useful for the cause, should either take the hint and quietly fade in the shadows or he’ll be abruptly dragged to the exit door.

Some might appreciate this cut-throat approach while others will refute it. But for better or worse, a new era has begun at Juventus.