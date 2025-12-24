Juventus are currently protective of Kenan Yildiz because he is attracting interest from virtually every top club in world football, yet there is a growing argument that the Bianconeri should at least consider selling him. While such a move would be controversial, it may be a conversation the club cannot afford to avoid.

The attacker has been among the finest performers in the game over the last few seasons, and Juventus are fortunate to count him among their squad. His influence has been immense, and without his presence, the team would likely have struggled far more than they already have during recent campaigns. Yildiz has delivered consistently high-level performances and has been central to many of the positive displays Juventus supporters have enjoyed.

Reliance on One Star

Yildiz has been in outstanding form and has rightly been viewed as one of Juventus’s standout players. As one of the biggest clubs in the world, there is an expectation that they should retain such elite talent and build around him. However, Juventus require more than one exceptional individual to compete consistently at the highest level.

The Bianconeri need greater quality in depth across the squad. Injuries, suspensions and dips in form have exposed the limitations of relying too heavily on a single player. To address these issues properly, the club must invest heavily in multiple areas, which inevitably requires significant financial resources.

Financial Reality and Strategic Decisions

Looking ahead to the next two transfer windows, particularly the summer of 2026, Juventus could find it increasingly difficult to attract top-level players without substantial spending. At present, the club appears to lack the funds necessary to carry out a comprehensive rebuild while keeping its strongest assets.

Selling Yildiz would generate an enormous transfer fee, providing Juventus with the opportunity to strengthen several positions rather than depending on one star to carry the team. While losing such a player would be a major sporting risk, reinvesting wisely could result in a more balanced and competitive squad.

Ultimately, Juventus must weigh loyalty and ambition against financial reality. If the right offer arrives, offloading Yildiz could be a difficult but necessary step towards long-term stability and success.