Opinion: Spain fans are shooting themselves in the foot by chastising Morata

“Welcome home, Alvaro!” – In these words, Juve’s official website announced Alvaro Morata’s return to the club last summer.

The Spaniard had only spent two seasons in Turin – between 2014 and 2016 – before being forced to return to his original club, Real Madrid. Nonetheless, that stint earned him the affection and respect of the Bianconeri supporters.

After some underwhelming spells with Los Merengues, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, the striker was unable to find himself another warm home similar to the one he enjoyed in Turin.

Therefore, Alvaro was ecstatic upon completing a return to Juventus in 2020, and even though he had his ups and down throughout the last campaign, the fans never failed to offer him all the support he needed.

His decent if unspectacular season earned him a starting spot in Luis Enrique’s starting XI at Euro 2020, but with every performance and every wasted goal-scoring opportunity, the 28-year-old is getting repeatedly roasted by the Spanish media and supporters alike.

In a recent interview, the Juventus star revealed that he and his family have been receiving some haunting threats and insults from some of the “fans” (Marca).

One thing needs to be clear about Morata. He will never be a cold-blooded hitman like Robert Lewandowski, or an incredibly self-confident player like his teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, Alvaro is a sensitive person whose performance on the pitch could be affected by his state of mind.

However, this man will put up his best for the team every time he steps and on the pitch, and will always work hard for his teammates – which earned him the love of the Old Lady’s faithful.

Therefore, if Enrique decides that Morata is his best option for the number nine role, then the Spanish fans would be wise to show him some support and affection, because a little bit of self-trust can make all the difference for a striker when he finds himself in front of goal.

On the other hand, the more chastisement he receives, the more likely he’ll to continue to disappoint.

But whatever happens at Euro 2020, one thing is for sure, Alvaro will be once again welcomed with open arms by Juventus fans upon his return to the Allianz stadium.