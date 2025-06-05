Victor Osimhen appears set to join a different club rather than Juventus, despite the Bianconeri having spent several months pursuing the talented forward.

The Nigerian striker is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished players in his position globally. Cristiano Giuntoli had been a driving force behind Juventus’s efforts to secure Osimhen’s signature and bring him to Turin. However, with Giuntoli no longer at the club, Juventus seem to be shifting its focus in another direction.

Potential Alternatives to Osimhen

With a number of highly rated strikers available on the market, Juventus now have alternative options to consider as they seek to strengthen their attacking line-up. Three possible replacements have emerged as serious contenders if a move for Osimhen does not materialise.

Viktor Gyökeres is among the most in-form forwards in world football and has delivered an exceptional goal-scoring record over the past two seasons. He has scored 68 league goals for Sporting Clube in the last two terms and could be better than Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani. His recent form indicates that he may offer an upgrade in efficiency and consistency compared to some of Juventus’s current and previously linked attacking targets.

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Ekitike and Retegui Also in Contention

Another name on Juventus’s radar is Hugo Ekitike. The young French forward impressed during his recent spell with Eintracht Frankfurt and may be open to a transfer. His performance last season showcased his potential to contribute meaningfully in a top-tier league. A

Finally, Mateo Retegui is gaining attention following a standout campaign in Serie A. His immediate impact and goal-scoring prowess have placed him firmly in the spotlight. With his proven success in Italian football, Retegui may represent the most seamless and strategic acquisition.

While Victor Osimhen remains an elite talent, Juventus appear prepared to explore several viable alternatives who can bolster their squad and contribute meaningfully in the upcoming season.