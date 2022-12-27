Opinion: The Five most memorable Juventus wins in 2022

Investigations, sandals, defeats and disappointments. Sadly, 2022 was anything but pleasant for Juventus and their supporters all over the globe. However, it’s the holiday season, so instead of cursing our luck, let’s recall some of the rare occurrences when Max Allegri and his men succeeded in putting a smile on our faces.

So here are our picks for the Top five memorable Juventus wins from a forgettable 2022.

5. Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina (April 20)

When Juventus and Fiorentina clashed heads at the Artemio Franchi on Dusan Vlahovic’s first return to Tuscany following his January transfer, the crowd’s raucous welcome had a large looming shadow over the whole first leg in the Coppa Italia semi-final. Yet, the Bianconeri somehow managed to escape with a slim win thanks to a last-gasp own-goal.

So when the Old Lady hosted the Viola for the second leg, many of us expected Allegri’s men to defend their lead at the Allianz Stadium. However, the team produced a pleasant surprise for the fans, as the team put on a dominant showing from start to finish with Federico Bernardeschi and Danilo delivering the goals.

4. Juventus 3-0 Sassuolo (August 15)

While the first part of ongoing season saw more of the same frustrating displays, at least the curtain jerker was a promising one, with Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria (for as long as he lasted) inflecting damage upon the hapless Neroverdi.

Sadly, the team couldn’t build on this promising result, and we ended up hitting rock bottom soon afterwards.

3. Juventus 3-0 Lazio (November 13)

Thankfully, Juventus managed to end their year (on the pitch) with a solid domestic six-match winning streak without conceding a single goal. The Old Lady saved the best till last, producing an inspiring performance against Lazio en route towards a convincing win over Lazio on the final Serie A fixture of the year.

Moise Kean scored a remarkable brace and Arkadiusz Milik added the third in the dying minutes.

2. Juventus 2-0 Inter (November 6)

Perhaps the performance against Lazio was more impressive, but the Bianconeri had secured a morale-boosting victory in the Derby d’Italia in the previous weekend.

Admittedly, Inter had the better chances during the first half with the Bianconeri barely escaping unscathed, but Filip Kostic’s menacing runs and assists proved to be the decisive factor in the encounter.

However, a Derby d’Italia triumph is always going to land high on the list regardless of the display, especially after a series of disappointments against our arch-rivals.

1. Roma 3-4 Juventus (January 9)

Sadly, this encounter was marred by Federico Chiesa’s devastating injury. Yet, the stunning comeback from 1-3 to 4-3 renders it one of our most thrilling contests in recent years.

However, Mattia De Sciglio’s winner didn’t spell the end of the drama, as the Stadio Olimpico battle had one last twist in store with the referee pointing towards the spot. Nonetheless, Wojciech Szczesny denied Lorenzo Pellegrini, putting the cherry on top of an unforgettable evening.