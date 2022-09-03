Opinion: The hierarchy has done its bit, but Allegri is falling short

Here’s a little riddle for you. Let’s say that a certain football club had three different managers in the previous three campaigns.

One secured a league title, another finished fourth but lifted the domestic cup and the Super Cup, while the last one finished fourth as well, but with one the lowest point-tally in a decade and absolutely no silverware to speak of.

Now guess which one wasn’t sacked at the end of the season!

While anyone familiar with the Old Lady’s recent shortcoming would easily tell the surprisingly correct answer, the rest of the world would struggle to understand the logic behind it.

Yet, Max Allegri’s position was never in doubt at the end of the last campaign, and for several reasons. For one, Juventus simply can’t afford to sack him thanks to his hefty long-term contract.

Furthermore, his past accolades and achievements at the club suggested that the issue lies elsewhere.

In the end, the management came to the conclusion that the squad either wasn’t competitive enough, or simply unfit to the coach’s tactical vision (whatever that might be).

Therefore, Federico Cherubini and company were hellbent on providing the manager with a bolstered squad both in terms of quality and depth – of course within the club’s current financial parameters.

Perhaps some issues persisted, nonetheless, the management was largely able to satisfy Allegri’s essential demands. New wingers arrived, as a well as two important signings in the middle of the park, and even a backup for Dusan Vlahovic.

So while the management has done its part, the Livorno native is still unable to recapture the magic of his original stint in Turin, and the recent shambolic display in Florence is only the most recent example of a tactician who is short on ideas.

Now here’s another riddle: A club changes half of the squad but still maintains the same uninspiring style of play. Where does the issue lie?

Now surely the answer for this one is much more obvious and straight-forward than the last.

As we all know, a large section of the club’s sectors have been asking for Allegri’s head since last season. whether on Twitter, or even in our own comment section.

For the sake of justice, the former Cagliari manager should be granted some additional time in order to blend his new players into the mix and finally figure out what his ideal formation should look like.

However, Juventus can’t afford to hand the manager a prolonged time limit, especially for someone who has offered very little since making his triumphant return from exile almost a year and a half ago.

Eldrigdge Cleaver famously said: “You’re either a part of the solution or you’re part of the problem.”

Until proven otherwise, Allegri is on the wrong side of the equation, with time running out…