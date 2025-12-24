When a manager arrives at a club midway through a season, there is usually little opportunity to make significant changes to the squad they inherit. As a result, they must extract the best possible performances from the players already at their disposal. This has been the situation facing Luciano Spalletti since taking charge of Juventus, where he has focused on maximising results with the existing group.

The Bianconeri head coach has worked diligently to stabilise the team and remain competitive, but the summer transfer window could provide an opportunity to reshape the squad. Several players may find their futures uncertain once Spalletti is able to implement his own long-term vision.

Players Facing an Uncertain Future

Manuel Locatelli is one name that continues to raise questions. Spalletti has never been an admirer of the midfielder and rarely selected him for the Italy national team in the past. Despite currently wearing the captain’s armband at Juventus, Locatelli may not feature prominently in Spalletti’s plans once reinforcements become possible. A summer change in midfield leadership would not come as a surprise.

Jonathan David is another player whose position appears vulnerable. Even during periods when Dusan Vlahovic has been unavailable, David has struggled to convince Spalletti of his suitability. His performances have failed to align with the manager’s tactical preferences, and a move for a striker better suited to Spalletti’s style seems likely at the end of the campaign.

(From the official Juventus website)

Summer Changes on the Horizon

Joao Mario’s time at Juventus has been puzzling for many supporters. Since his arrival, he has been unable to establish himself or earn the trust of the manager. His limited impact suggests he could be among the first to be moved on when squad changes are permitted.

Dusan Vlahovic presents a different challenge. Spalletti would prefer to keep the striker, but with his contract nearing its end, Juventus may be forced to plan for life without him. Should he depart, the club will need to secure a world-class replacement to maintain attacking strength.

Overall, Spalletti’s first summer in charge could mark the beginning of significant change as Juventus seek to align the squad more closely with his footballing philosophy.